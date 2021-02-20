Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
