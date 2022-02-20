This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Elko: A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low near 30F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 …
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with fore…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …