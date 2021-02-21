This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Elko ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. D…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
For the drive home in Elko: Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sno…
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be ju…
For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted l…