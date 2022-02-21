Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.