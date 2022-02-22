 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tuesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

