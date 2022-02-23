Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
