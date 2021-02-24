This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
