 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News