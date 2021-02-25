 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

