Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
