Elko's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 15.55. A 8-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
