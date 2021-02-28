Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
