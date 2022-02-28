This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9. 3 degrees is today's l…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanke…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21. A 17-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17. We'll see a low tempe…