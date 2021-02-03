Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.