Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.