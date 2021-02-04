Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
