Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.