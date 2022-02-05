 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

