Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

