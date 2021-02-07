Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
