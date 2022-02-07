 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

