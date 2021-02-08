 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

Local Weather

