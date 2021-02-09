For the drive home in Elko: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
