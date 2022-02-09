 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News