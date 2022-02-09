Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20. 16 degrees is today's low. W…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should rea…
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …