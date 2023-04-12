Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from TUE 2:12 PM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Elko, NV
