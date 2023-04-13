Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Elko, NV
