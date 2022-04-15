Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
