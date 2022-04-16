 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

