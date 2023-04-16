Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Winds s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Wind…