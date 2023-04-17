Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.