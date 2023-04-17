Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…