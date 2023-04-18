Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.