Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko ar…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 de…
This evening in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…