Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect.