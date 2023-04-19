Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…