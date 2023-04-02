Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 22-degree low is for…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today'…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …