Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Wi…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko ar…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
This evening in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Elko …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…