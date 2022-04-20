 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

Local Weather

