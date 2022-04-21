Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Wi…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko ar…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
This evening in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…