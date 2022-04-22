Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.