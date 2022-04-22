Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Wi…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko ar…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It shoul…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…