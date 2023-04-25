Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.