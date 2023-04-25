Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Elko, NV
