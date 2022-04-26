Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Elko, NV
