Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 5:16 PM PDT until THU 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Elko, NV
