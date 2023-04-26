Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 5:16 PM PDT until THU 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.