Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Elko, NV
