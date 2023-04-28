Elko will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 4:44 AM PDT until SAT 4:30 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Elko, NV
