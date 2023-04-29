It will be a warm day in Elko. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Elko, NV
