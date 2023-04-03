Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 22-degree low is for…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today'…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Wi…