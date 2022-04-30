Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forec…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…