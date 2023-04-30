Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 4:30 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Elko, NV
