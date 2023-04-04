It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22. 19 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Elko, NV
