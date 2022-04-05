Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV
