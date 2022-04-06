Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Elko, NV

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
