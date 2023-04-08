Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees t…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20. 12 degrees is today's low. T…