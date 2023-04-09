Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20. 12 degrees is today's low. T…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22. 19 degrees is today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm toda…